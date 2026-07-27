Antoine Griezmann BEST OF Orlando City Home Debut!

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC YouTube Video







Exclusive access to Antoine Griezmann's Major League Soccer home debut with Orlando City SC!







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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