Antoine Griezmann Arrives in Orlando City! a New Chapter Begins

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC YouTube Video







"Bringing Antoine to Orlando is a landmark moment not only for our club, but for our city, our supporters and for Major League Soccer," said Mark Wilf, Orlando City SC Owner & Chairman.

"He is one of the most gifted, accomplished and influential players of his generation, and his decision to choose Orlando City reflects the mission and culture of our club. Our focus is on consistently building a championship-caliber roster every year, and adding a world-class player like Antoine reinforces that commitment and our belief in what the Club can achieve."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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