Sports stats



Stockton Kings

Antoine Davis EXPLODES for 33 PTS & 9 3PM off the Bench vs. Clippers

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings YouTube Video


Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central