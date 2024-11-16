Anthony Bongo Strikes for the Sioux Falls Stampede

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede YouTube Video







University of Michigan commit Anthony Bongo scores for the Sioux Falls Stampede.

