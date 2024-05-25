Anthony Becht Before a GAME ENDING Play! #football #ufl

May 25, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades YouTube Video







#UFLonFox #UFL #AnthonyBecht

We can't wait for UFL 2024. See you there? Season tickets now available https://www.theufl.com/tickets

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

Anthony Becht Before a GAME ENDING Play! #football #ufl https://youtu.be/7ZktnaCjLC8

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.