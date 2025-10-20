Another Week Of Worldies | USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 33 Nominees
Published on October 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 20, 2025
- One Knoxville Return to No. 1 with One Match to Go - One Knoxville SC
- Texoma FC Lose 1-2 in Penultimate Match - Texoma FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.