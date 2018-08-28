Another Strong Pitching Performance Lifts Pirates

After Steven Jennings and John O'Reilly combined to shutout the Danville Braves on Monday, Colin Selby and Will Kobos combined to allow just two runs in the Bristol Pirates' 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Making his final start of his first year in professional baseball, Selby struck out five batters over six innings to earn his first career win. He allowed only one run on two hits and two walks to record his second career quality start. After allowing a home run to the first batter he faced, Kobos did not allow another hit over the final three innings of the game while striking out three to earn his second save of the season.

Eddy Vizcaino scored the first run of the night for Bristol, coming home on an RBI groundout from Chase Lambert after reaching on a bunt single. Vizcaino finished 1-for-5 with a run scored and his sixth stolen base of the season. Victor Ngoepe was one of three Pirates to finish with multiple hits, as he finished 2-for-5 with two stolen bases. With his steal of second base in the fifth inning, Ngoepe now has a career-high 10 steals this season.

The Pirates (31-36) will go for the series sweep of Danville on Wednesday night in the season finale. Dating back to 2005, Bristol has never swept a series with Danville.

