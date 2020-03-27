Another Record Setting Year for the Walleye

Toledo - Walleye fans, we salute you, for another tremendous season! While the season ended sooner than any of us hoped, it was still packed with so many memorable moments. The best one- selling out the arena 24 out of 29 games- and reaching a Toledo Walleye milestone of 200 sellouts. This season, the Walleye managed to break or tie a total of 23 Toledo Walleye or Toledo ECHL records. From the entire organization, coaches and players, thank you! Now let's get ready for 2020-21.

Walleye Records Achieved During 2019-20 Season

Season ticket record for fourth consecutive season (2,850)

Led the ECHL in sellouts (24)

Averaged more than 7,431 (sellout) for third straight year (7,448)

Reaching 400 All-Time Wins (429 in total)

Consecutive games with a power play goal (7, set from October 19 through November 6, 2019)

Most shorthanded goals in a single game (3, January 5, 2020 at Wheeling)

First Walleye player to win scoring title in ECHL (Josh Kestner 73 points)

First Walleye player to lead league in goals (Josh Kestner 33 goals)

First Walleye player to lead league in save percentage (Billy Christopoulos, .932)

Best single season save percentage for Walleye goaltender (Billy Christopoulos, .932)

Best team penalty kill percentage (87.8%)

Most career goals (116, Shane Berschbach)

Most game-winning goals career (20, Kyle Bonis)

Best career plus/minus (77, Shane Berschbach)

Most goaltender wins career (68, Pat Nagle)

Most goaltender appearances career (106, Pat Nagle)

Most career saves (2867, Pat Nagle)

Most career minutes played goaltender (6,228, Pat Nagle)

Walleye Records Tied

Most career shots on goal (744, Berschbach)

Toledo ECHL (Storm and Walleye Combined) Record Set

Best team penalty kill percentage (87.8%)

Best single season percentage for goaltender (Billy Christopolous, .932)

Most career assists (277, Shane Berschbach)

First Toledo player to win the scoring title in the ECHL (Josh Kestner, 73 points)

On behalf of the communications team and everyone at the Walleye, thank you for coverage and support this season. There is a lot more to come before the puck drops in October. Stay safe.

