Another Rally...Another Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scored the final 11 runs of Friday's game, rallying to beat the Lake Elsinore Storm by a final of 13-6, in front of more than 3,000 fans at LoanMart Field.

Jake Vogel's two-run triple broke a 6-6 tie in the seventh and Rancho exploded for five in the eighth to put the game away and win just one night after seeing a game get postponed at LoanMart Field due to a Covid-19 scare from the Lake Elsinore clubhouse.

Sauryn Lao had three hits, including a game-tying homer, his tenth of the year. Lao's homer followed Imanol Vargas' three-run shot (7), which pulled Rancho to within a run at 6-5.

Ismael Alcantara also homered, his seventh, helping to cap the five-run eighth and put it away.

Rancho raced to a 2-0 lead, but saw the Storm score six straight runs to take a 6-2 advantage. Lucas Dunn, who made his debut on Friday, highlighted his three-hit debut with a three-run triple in the fifth to make it a four-run lead.

After the back-to-back homers tied it in the fifth, Vogel untied it in the seventh, as his two-out triple brought home Lao and Alcantara to make it 8-6.

The Rancho bullpen had an incredible night, as Julian Smith (5-5) worked three scoreless frames, while Carlos Alejo retired all six batters he faced to notch his fifth save of the year.

Storm reliever Hazahel Quijada (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he gave up the game-winning run.

Rancho (46-34) will look for a second straight win on Saturday night, sending Gavin Stone (0-1) to the hill against right-hander Nick Thwaits (1-6) at 6:30pm.

