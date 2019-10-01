Another Familiar Face to Return for 2020 Season

October 1, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is excited to announce they have hired Jordan Anderson for the 2020 season. "When I got here in January, it was my goal to stay. I love Duluth, I love the Huskies, and I want to do everything I can to make this the top organization in the Northwoods League", Jordan said, "We owe it to the fans to put on the best show possible, and I plan on keeping the good times rolling in 2020." The intern tag will be dropped and he will be retained as the Corporate/Business Sales Manager as well as Director of Stadium Operations.

"When I first met Jordan at the Minnesota Twins job and career fair in the fall I thought, this young man would be a perfect fit for what I'm trying to build here in Duluth," General Manager Greg Culver added, "Jordan followed through with emails and follow up phone calls with me and after his graduation in December made the move and commitment to relocate to Duluth and become a 2019 Huskies intern. He worked his tail off to learn everything as fast as he could and really had a wonderful season and internship with us." They both acknowledged how difficult it is to get a job in this industry. Greg went on to say, "I made the comment around April that if he wanted a shot at a full-time position with us he better make sure I couldn't live without him and he did just that. We couldn't be happier for him and us."

Jordan wants to thank the fans first and foremost as well as the team owner Michael Rosenzweig, General Manager Greg Culver and the rest of his fellow Interns and Staff.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 1, 2019

Another Familiar Face to Return for 2020 Season - Duluth Huskies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.