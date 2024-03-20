Another Bulldog Finds Its' Home

March 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the 2nd signing of the day, defenseman, Brodie Thornton, from Adrian College. Thornton is now the fourth member of the Black Bears (active) to have played his college hockey with the Bulldogs.

Brodie is from the Macomb Township in Michigan, just under two hours away from Adrian College. Thornton played four seasons with the ACHA team, totaling 110 regular season games, 15 playoff games, and winning two national championships. In his college years, Thornton tallied 24 goals and 49 assists as a defenseman.

Thornton measures at 6'1", 180 lbs. add more size to the Black Bears blue line. He joins former teammates, Connor Smith, Dakota Bohn, and Dan Stone as the fourth member of the Black Bears to currently play for Binghamton.

Thornton is the fifth college/junior signee for the Black Bears are the active roster, joining Clarke, Ramaekers, Tosto, and Uturo, all of which must appear in five regular season games.

