Annunen, MacDonald Reassigned to Eagles

May 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.

The following players have been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

G Justus Annunen Colorado Eagles (AHL)

D Jacob MacDonald Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The Eagles will be back in action when they kick off the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-three series against the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday, May 4th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. You can find more information on playoff ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

