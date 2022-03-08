Annual OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series Returns this Week

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced the schedule for their 12th annual High School Baseball Series, starting later this week at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The series begins Thursday, March 10 and will feature a total of seven games during the month, marking the first baseball games to be played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2022. Admission and parking to all High School Baseball Series games are complimentary.

The OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series gives teams and their fans a chance to have a "professional" experience complete with the use of batting cages, dugouts and state-of-the-art scoreboards. Both teams have access to the home and visiting clubhouses, normally reserved only for the Oklahoma City Dodgers and visiting Triple-A teams. Also, each school will have a professional team photo taken on the field prior to the game, providing long-lasting memories for the players and the communities they represent.

"The High School Baseball Series annually signals the return of baseball to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "We're ready to open the gates, welcome fans in and have some incredible high school baseball players show their talents on our field."

Gates open one hour prior to game time and parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues. A full schedule of the 2022 High School Baseball Series can be found below or at okcdodgers.com.

For those attending the High School Baseball Series, please note Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is now a cashless facility at all points of sale inside the ballpark.

There are remaining opportunities for schools to schedule games during the High School Baseball Series. For more information, please contact Dakota Jacobs at (405) 218-2119 or via email at dakota.jacobs@okcdodgers.com.

Media interested in covering any games during the High School Baseball Series must notify the OKC Dodgers Communications Department. Please email alex.freedman@okcdodgers.com and/or lisa.johnson@okcdodgers.com at least 24 hours in advance of the selected game.

For general information about the OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series or 2022 Dodgers ticket packages and group outings, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

2022 OKLAHOMA CITY DODGERS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 10: Timberlake vs. Mountain View-Gotebo 4 p.m. Mustang vs. Yukon 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12: Frontier vs. Healdton 11 a.m. Chisholm vs. Perry 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19: Chickasha vs. North Rock Creek 11 a.m. Indianola vs. Kremlin 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22: Carl Albert vs. McPherson (Kan.) 7 p.m.

Gates open one hour prior to game time.

