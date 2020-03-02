Annual OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series Returns this Week

March 2, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced the schedule for their 10th annual High School Baseball Series, beginning later this week at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The series begins Friday, March 6 and will feature a total of 12 games. The High School Baseball Series has an expanded schedule in 2020 after Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark underwent a complete field renovation in 2019.

In addition, the High School Baseball Series will include the OSSAA Class 5A and Class 6A Championship Games on Saturday, May 16.

The OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series gives teams and their fans a chance to have a "professional" experience complete with the use of batting cages, dugouts and state-of-the-art scoreboards. Both teams have access to the home and visiting clubhouses, normally reserved only for the Oklahoma City Dodgers and visiting Pacific Coast League teams. Also, each school will have a professional team photo taken on the field prior to the game.

"This tradition signals baseball season has returned to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "The High School Baseball Series is now in its 10th year providing long-lasting memories for the players and the communities they represent."

All games during the High School Baseball Series are free to the public, and there will be complimentary parking in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues. Gates open one hour prior to game time. A full schedule of the 2020 High School Baseball Series can be found below or at okcdodgers.com.

There are remaining opportunities for schools to schedule games during the High School Baseball Series. For more information, please call Dakota Jacobs at (405) 218-2119 or Sage Sunderland at (405) 218-2156.

Media interested in covering any games do not need to request special credentials from the Dodgers.

For general information on the OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series or 2020 Dodgers ticket packages and group outings, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

2020 OKLAHOMA CITY DODGERS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, March 6: Heritage Hall vs. Chisholm 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: Collinsville vs. Southmoore 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10: Putnam City North vs. Yukon 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13: Mount St. Mary vs. Oklahoma Christian School 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: Bridge Creek vs. Lindsay 11 a.m.

Central High vs. Maysville 2 p.m.

Canute vs. Porter Consolidated 5 p.m.

Monday, March 16: Pioneer vs. Pawhuska 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 19: McAlester vs. Clinton 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 21: Skiatook vs. Chickasha 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 26: New Lima vs. Oilton 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27: Community Christian School vs. Noble 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 16: OSSAA Class 5A Championship TBA

OSSAA Class 6A Championship TBA

Gates open one hour prior to game time.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 2, 2020

Annual OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series Returns this Week - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.