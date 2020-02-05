Annual Job Fair Set for Thursday, February 20 at Five County Stadium

ZEBULON, N.C. - The 2020 baseball season is fast approaching and the Carolina Mudcats are looking to add to the club's game day staff by hosting a job fair hiring event on Thursday, February 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the Cattails Club at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

Interested job seekers ages 16 and over wishing to work for the Mudcats are highly encouraged to attend the event. The Mudcats also encourage applicants to download, print and submit the employment application form available online at carolinamudcats.com.

Through the job fair, the Mudcats will look to fill multiple positions across various departments including stadium operations, box office, bat boys, on-field entertainment, concessions and game operations. A full list of available positions, including job descriptions, can be found online at carolinamudcats.com. Additional information is also available by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287).

Interviews will take place inside Cattails Club at Five County Stadium and are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Cattails is located on the fourth floor of Five County Stadium and is accessible through the stadium elevator or stairs located behind home plate, near will call and the team store.

Parking will be available in the main parking lot adjacent to NC Hwy 264 and near the team front office. Applicants should arrive early; the interview segment of the event will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m.

The Mudcats will celebrate 30 years of baseball in North Carolina when they begin the upcoming 2020 season by hosting the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday, April 9 at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC.

Season ticket packages, group ticket packages, the latest mini plans and individual game tickets for the upcoming 2020 season are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

