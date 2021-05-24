Annual Jacob's Village Benefit Press Conference Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Jacob's Village invites all members of the media and the public to attend a press conference to announce details of the Evansville Otters' 15th annual game to benefit Jacob's Village. 100% of game sponsorships and a portion of gate ticket sales will benefit Jacob's Village. The game has been a great way for the community to come out and support people with disabilities. Representing the Evansville Otters will be Vice President of Sales Joel Padfield and General Manager Travis Painter. Jacob's Village will be represented by Executive Director Michele Current, Ritzy's Vice President of Operations Chad Grunow and the organization's namesake, Jacob Grunow.

Location:

Bosse Field

23 Don Mattingly Way

Evansville, IN 47711

Date/Time:

Thursday, May 27

2:00 p.m. CT

The mission of Jacob's Village is to develop a safe, walkable neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies. For more information, visit their website at www.jacobsvillage.org. Social Distancing is highly recommended and encouraged.

