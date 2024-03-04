Annual High School Baseball Series Returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 14th annual High School Baseball Series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is underway.

The series began March 2 and will feature 10 additional games throughout March. Admission and parking to all High School Baseball Series games are complimentary.

As part of the High School Baseball Series, the OKC Baseball Club gives teams and their fans a chance to have a "professional" experience complete with the use of batting cages, dugouts and state-of-the-art scoreboards. Also, each school will have a professional team photo taken on the field prior to the game.

"The High School Baseball Series annually signals the return of baseball to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Baseball Club President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "There is no shortage of great baseball talent throughout the state, and we always enjoy the opportunity to showcase these teams and their communities."

Gates open one hour prior to game time and parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues. A full schedule of the 2024 High School Baseball Series can be found below or at okcbaseball.com.

Additionally, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will host the Class 4A, 5A and 6A OSSAA Baseball State Championship Games Saturday, May 11.

There are remaining opportunities for schools to schedule games during the High School Baseball Series. For more information, please contact either Dakota Jacobs at (405) 218-2119 or via email at dakota.jacobs@okcbaseball.com or Ryan Smith at (405) 218-2110 or via email at ryan.smith@okcbaseball.com.

Media interested in covering any games during the High School Baseball Series must notify the OKC Baseball Club Communications Department. Please email alex.freedman@okcbaseball.com and/or lisa.johnson@okcbaseball.com at least 24 hours in advance of the selected game.

For general information about the High School Baseball Series or 2024 OKC Baseball Club single-game tickets, season ticket packages and group outings, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

2024 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, March 8: Ardmore vs. Wilson 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: Oklahoma Bible Academy vs. 2 p.m.

Southwest Covenant School

Thursday, March 14: Dibble vs. Comanche 7 p.m.

Friday, March 15: Bridge Creek vs. McLoud 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: Crossings Christian vs. Lone Grove 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 19: Christian Heritage Academy vs. Meeker 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City Broncos vs. 7 p.m.

Tulsa NOAH Jaguars

Friday, March 22: Okarche vs. Hennessey 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 23: Heritage Hall vs. Ponca City 11 a.m.

Blair vs. Big Pasture 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 OSSAA Class 4A Championship TBA

OSSAA Class 5A Championship TBA

OSSAA Class 6A Championship TBA

Gates open one hour prior to game time.

