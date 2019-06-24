Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting Concludes

PRINCETON, N.J. - The Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting was held at the New York-New York Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada last week.

Transfer of Controlling Interest in Reading Royals

The Board approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Reading Royals from Jack Gulati to the Berks County Convention Center Authority. The BCCCA previously owned the Membership prior to Gulati's purchase in 2014.

Harris re-elected as Chairman of the Board

Cincinnati Cyclones' Owner/President/CFO Ray Harris was re-elected as Chairman of the Board for the fifth season. Harris replaced Steve Chapman, who had served as Chairman since the 2006-07 season, following the 2014-15 season.

Neukam wins Executive of the Year Award

Toledo Walleye General Manager Neil Neukam received the 2018-19 Executive of the Year Award, which is determined in a vote of the Board of Governors. Neukam, who shared the award with Jacksonville's Bob Ohrablo last season, joins Steve Chapman as the only individuals to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Regular season overtime extended to seven minutes

The Board approved extending the length of overtime during the regular season from five minutes to seven minutes. Overtime will continue to be contested as "sudden death" in a 3-on-3 format. If neither team scores during the overtime period, the game will proceed to a shootout.

Players' Month Approval

The Board approved February 2020 as "Players' Month", where ECHL Teams and Players have the opportunity to wear "nicknames" on their jersey nameplates for a select home game during the month.

Playoff Eligibility for NHL/AHL Contracts

The Board amended the requirement for NHL and AHL contracted Players to be eligible for the ECHL Playoffs. The rule change places a minimum of five games played in the AHL throughout the regular season for any Veteran Player on either a 1-way or 2-way Contract, but eliminates the requirement for all other Players.

