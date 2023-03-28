Annual Cutters 5K Race Set for June 24

The Williamsport Crosscutters, in partnership with Hope Enterprises, will be holding the Annual Cutters 5K on Saturday, June 24 at Muncy Bank Ballpark. The race is sponsored in part by; Bower Electric, Highmark, Hamilton Patriot, Horizon FCU, iHeart Media, Lamar, Muncy Bank & Trust, Williamsport Sun-Gazette, & Woodlands Bank.

The race, through Williamsport's west end, begins at 9am with registration open at 8am. The course has runners starting outside the ballpark's main gate with the final leg taking place inside the stadium. Both runners and walkers are eligible to take part in the event. All proceeds benefit Hope Enterprises and The Hope Foundation.

All ages and all abilities are encouraged to participate. In addition, the event is open to wheelchairs, strollers, and any other wheeled mobility equipment to help promote an inclusive approach to health and wellness.

Cutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi said, "We are proud that the Cutters 5K has generated well over $112,000 for Hope Enterprises and the Hope Foundation over the years. The Cutters are honored to partner with Hope in raising funds to help them provide much needed services and support to so many individuals in our community."

Registration is $25 per person. All participants registering by June 9 are guaranteed a free a race t-shirt. Online registration is available at FalconRaceTiming.com (click on Registration). Entry forms and more information can be found by visiting Crosscutters.com or the Crosscutters offices at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three overall male and female walkers in addition to the top three runners in eight male and female age categories. The fastest overall male and female finisher will have the opportunity to throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Williamsport Crosscutters game on June 30.

For those who want to support the cause but are unable to participate on race day, a Virtual Race option is offered allowing racers to sign up and walk or run when & where you like. All virtual racers will be mailed a free race t-shirt.

The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th anniversary season on June 1 hosting the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.

