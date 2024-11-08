Sports stats



Orlando Pride

Anna Moorhouse Describes Orlando Pride Defenders

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video


Don't sleep on the @ORLPride backline
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central