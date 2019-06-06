Anna Marie Summers Named Director of Corporate Relations

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem have bolstered their front office staff, hiring Anna Marie Summers as the team's next Corporate Relations Director. A Mercer University graduate, Summers brings experience working in her college athletic department as a Corporate Relations Manager, having handled corporate accounts and contracts in her senior year.

"We are eager to add Anna Marie to our team," Mayhem General Manager Blair Floyd said. "She exhibits a positive, outgoing attitude and is extremely passionate about sports and fostering partnerships. She will be a great asset to our organization."

During the summers in between her college semesters, Summers (22) worked with the Savannah Bananas of the Coastal Plain Baseball League as an intern and game day staff member. She was also a member of Mercer's Sports Marketing & Analytics Club and attended several Mayhem games throughout her college career.

"I'm thrilled to be here and to learn more about the sport of hockey," Summers said. "I look forward to continue growing the relationships between the Mayhem and its partners. There is plenty of opportunity to create new partnerships in this community that will provide a great night out for companies and families."

Summers has started her first week with the Mayhem organization and can be contacted at annamarie@maconmayhem.com or (478) 254-2818.

Mayhem season tickets are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (478) 803-1592.

