Ann-Katrin Berger Your Suntouchable Save of the Week Presented by ELF Cosmetics. #nwsl

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Published on July 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 14, 2026
- Pride Look to Keep Rolling as Boston Legacy FC Come to Orlando on Wednesday - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Hosts Washington Spirit in the Queens Classic at Citi Field - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Boston Legacy FC - July 15, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Lands Republic of Ireland Star Denise O'Sullivan from Liverpool FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit and Pupatella Announce Partnership - Washington Spirit
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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