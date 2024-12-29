Angelo Kelly Re-Signs with One Knoxville for 2025

December 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Angelo Kelly-Rosales has re-signed with One Knoxville for the 2025 season. The coming season will be Kelly's 3rd with the club, having first come to One Knox from Pittsburgh prior to the 2023 campaign.

[I'm] excited to continue to build off what we've done in the past two seasons," said Kelly, "Year 3 is going to be big!"

Angelo Kelly saw 28 appearances this past season and iis a part of a returning attacking line that will be tasked with implementing new head coach Ian Fuller's attacking style of play in 2025.

