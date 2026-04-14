WNBA Washington Mystics

Angela Dugalić Is Headed to the Mystics as the No. 9 Pick!

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video


Angela Dugalić is selected by the Washington Mystics as the No. 9 pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Managament SPY!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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