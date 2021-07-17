Angel Rondón Shines and Redbirds Win Again

July 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds continued their season-long winning streak on Saturday night, fending off the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate, Baltimore Orioles) by a 9-5 final in front of 6,205 fans on a perfect night for baseball at AutoZone Park. The Redbirds have now won seven games in a row and the first five games of the weeklong series against the Tides.

Memphis (38-26) took it to Norfolk (24-37) early in the ballgame, plating three runs in the bottom of the first. The 'Birds were helped out by ineffective pitching from the Tides - Memphis drew four walks in the three-run first. Kramer Robertson's two-out RBI single was the big blow of the frame. The former LSU Tiger is 8-16 in the series with six runs scored and four runs driven in.

After being given an early lead, Angel Rondón was in complete command. The Redbirds starter went six strong innings, allowing just one run on six hits. Rondón fanned four Tides batters, and most impressively, didn't walk anybody.

Late in the game, everything got a little bit crazy. The two teams combined for 10 runs and 11 hits in the final three frames, highlighted by a four-run seventh inning for Memphis and a two-run shot from Nolan Gorman in the eighth that put the game out of reach. Gorman, the top hitting prospect in the Cardinals' system, has hit two home runs and driven in six runs in the series.

Plenty of notables happened for the Redbirds at the plate on a night where they scored nine runs on 11 hits. Lane Thomas went 3-4 with three runs scored, upping his hit streak to six games. Evan Mendoza smacked two more hits, boosting his hitting streak to six games. Finally, Clint Coulter went 2-4 on the night. He's batting .500 over the past three games (5-10) with three runs scored.

The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998. For the latest team news, follow the Redbirds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ticket information can be found at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

Next Game

Sunday, July 18 vs. Norfolk (2:05 p.m. CT)

- Redbirds Probable Starter: LHP Zack Thompson

- Tides Probable Starter: RHP Dean Kremer

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: MiLB First Pitch App

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.