Angel Reese Records Her First Career Triple-Double in Win over the Sun! (June 15, 2025)

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







Angel Reese put together a COMPLETE performance vs. the Sun to record her first career TRIPLE-DOUBLE

11 PTS 13 REB 11 AST (career-high) 3 STL 2 BLK

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







