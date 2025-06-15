Angel Reese Records Her First Career Triple-Double in Win over the Sun! (June 15, 2025)
June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
Angel Reese put together a COMPLETE performance vs. the Sun to record her first career TRIPLE-DOUBLE
11 PTS 13 REB 11 AST (career-high) 3 STL 2 BLK
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 15, 2025
- Valkyries Heavily Represented in EuroBasket 2025 - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries' Temi Fágbénlé to Compete in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Golden State Valkyries
- Mystics vs. Dream Postgame Information -- June 15, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Angel Reese Records First Career Triple-Double in 78-66 Sky Win over Sun - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Falls to Chicago, 78-66 - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Sign Forward Chloe Bibby and Guard Kaitlyn Chen - Golden State Valkyries
- Seattle Falls at Golden State, 76-70 - Seattle Storm
- Preview: Sky Wrap up Road Trip against Sun - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.