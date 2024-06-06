Angel Reese Records 3rd Double-Double of the SZN in Win vs. the Mystics

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Angel Reese was ballin' tonight, dominating down low and finishing around the rim to notch her 3rd double-double of the season

STATS: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

