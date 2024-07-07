Angel Reese Makes History with Her 13th Consecutive Double-Double vs. the Storm!

July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Angel Reese came up big with her historic 13th consecutive double-double vs. the Seattle Storm

17 PTS 14 REB 4 STL 8-15 FG

She now sits at #1 all-time in consecutive double-doubles!

