Angel Reese Makes History with Her 13th Consecutive Double-Double vs. the Storm!
July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
Angel Reese came up big with her historic 13th consecutive double-double vs. the Seattle Storm
17 PTS 14 REB 4 STL 8-15 FG
She now sits at #1 all-time in consecutive double-doubles!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2024
- Aces Use Strong Second Half to Defeat Wings, 104-85 - Dallas Wings
- A'ja Wilson Claims Franchise Scoring Record in 104-85 Aces Win over the Wings - Las Vegas Aces
- Atlanta Dream 67, Connecticut Sun 80 - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Guard Stephanie Talbot Announced to Australian Olympic Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics - Los Angeles Sparks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Snap Four-Game Skid with 83-72 Win over Wings
- Sky Lose 83-91 to Fever, Cardoso Records First Career Double-Double
- Sky Fall to Mystics on the Road, 81-83
- Raising Cane's Furthers Its Commitment to Women's Sports by Partnering with the Chicago Sky for the Brand's First WNBA Sponsorship
- Postgame Notes: Sky Lose 80-89 to Dream, Cardoso Records First Career Start