Angel Reese: First Career Triple-Double & Youngest Post Player: Milestones Week
Published on November 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
TRIPLE-DOUBLE BARBIE
Angel Reese dropped the first triple-double of her career AND became the youngest post player ever to do it!
STATS: 11 PTS | 11 AST | 13 REB | W vs. the Sun
#WNBAMilestonesWeek
