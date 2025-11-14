Angel Reese: First Career Triple-Double & Youngest Post Player: Milestones Week

Published on November 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

TRIPLE-DOUBLE BARBIE

Angel Reese dropped the first triple-double of her career AND became the youngest post player ever to do it!

STATS: 11 PTS | 11 AST | 13 REB | W vs. the Sun

#WNBAMilestonesWeek







