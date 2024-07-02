Angel Reese Earns June Rookie of the Month Honors (July 2, 2024)

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Angel Reese has been putting in work with consistent double-double performances. She broke the record with a streak of 10, averaging 14.5 PTS, 13.2 REB and 1.8 AST per game in June.

