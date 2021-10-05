Angel Macuare Named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Month of September

October 5, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks right-hander Angel Macuare has been named the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Month of September, Minor League Baseball announced today.

Macuare went 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA (2 ER in 16.0 IP) over three starts, allowing six hits and six walks while striking out 12. For the month, he led the league in wins, ERA, a .125 opponents' average and a 0.75 WHIP.

Macuare's month was highlighted by a stellar 6.0-inning, one-hit performance on September 11 against the Midland RockHounds at Whataburger Field. He struck out six and walked three to earn the win in a combined 1-0 shutout.

With the Hooks, Macuare was 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA (5 ER in 25.0 IP), 19 strikeouts and a .139 average against over six games (four starts) after joining the club on Aug. 18.

The 21-year-old from Bolivar, Venezuela pitched in his first full season in 2021, beginning the year with Low-A Fayetteville and advancing to Double-A down the stretch. Signed by the Houston Astros as a Minor League free agent in July 2016, Macuare went 3-7 with a 4.77 ERA (35 ER in 66.0 IP) and 75 strikeouts while batters hit .223 between Fayetteville, High-A Asheville and Corpus Christi this year.

Macuare joins Korey Lee (June 28), Norel Gonzalez (month of June) and Brandon Lawson (September 19) in earning MiLB honors in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from October 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.