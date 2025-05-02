Sports stats



NWSL Angel City FC

Angel City's Patience Pays off - the Build up to this Katie Zelem Goal Is#nwsl

May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video


Check out the Angel City FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central