Angel City Football Club's Global Game Tour Continues with Brazil vs. Scotland Watch Party Featuring Player Appearances

Published on June 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







(ACFC) is set to host a Global Game Tour watch party on Wednesday, June 24 at Tarantula Hill Brewing Co. in Thousand Oaks, where fans can gather to watch Brazil take on Scotland alongside ACFC midfielder Ary Borges and forward Claire Emslie.

Borges, who represents the Brazilian Women's National Team and Emslie, who just returned to the Scotland Women's National Team after giving birth to her son, recently took the pitch for their countries during the June international window.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 24

12:00 p.m. - Doors Open

3:00 p.m. - Brazil vs. Scotland Watch Party

WHO:

Ary Borges, ACFC Midfielder

Claire Emslie, ACFC Forward

WHERE:

Tarantula Hill Brewing Co.

244 Thousand Oaks Blvd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

PARKING:

Street parking available







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 18, 2026

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