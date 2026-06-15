Angel City Football Club's Global Game Tour Continues with Brazil vs. Scotland Watch Party Featuring Player Appearances - June 24
Published on June 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
Angel City Football Club (ACFC) is set to host a Global Game Tour watch party on Wednesday, June 24 at Tarantula Hill Brewing Co. in Thousand Oaks, where fans can gather to watch Brazil take on Scotland alongside ACFC midfielder Ary Borges and forward Claire Emslie.
Borges, who represents the Brazilian Women's National Team and Emslie, who just returned to the Scotland Women's National Team after giving birth to her son, recently took the pitch for their countries during the June international window.
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 24
12:00 p.m. - Doors Open
3:00 p.m. - Brazil vs. Scotland Watch Party
WHO:
Ary Borges, ACFC Midfielder
Claire Emslie, ACFC Forward
WHERE:
Tarantula Hill Brewing Co.
244 Thousand Oaks Blvd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
PARKING:
Street parking available
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