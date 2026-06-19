Angel City Football Club Signs US Women's National Team Midfielder Ally Sentnor Through Trade with Kansas City Current

Published on June 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has signed US Women's National Team (USWNT) midfielder Ally Sentnor via a trade with the Kansas City Current in exchange for $850,000 in intraleague transfer funds.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Angel City FC. What makes this club special is its commitment to excellence on the field and meaningful impact off it. The ambition, passion, and purpose throughout the organization are inspiring, and I'm eager to contribute in every way I can," said Sentnor. "Throughout my career, I've tried to approach every opportunity with more grit, more grace, and a commitment to doing more good, and I'm excited to bring that mindset to Angel City and the Los Angeles community. I'm looking forward to competing alongside this talented group, connecting with the club's incredible supporters, and helping make a positive impact both on and off the field. I can't wait to get started and experience the atmosphere at BMO Stadium."

"This is an important moment for our team, and we are very excited to welcome Ally to Los Angeles. Ally is one of the world's top young talents, has senior US Women's National Team experience, and has built up important minutes in the NWSL," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Ally is a dynamic and creative attacker who has the ability to create and score goals in different ways. She has a fantastic mindset to compete and grow each day, while bringing important teammate qualities to our culture."

With 22 senior USWNT appearances, seven goals, and three assists, Sentnor's international career began with her first call-up in November 2024. She made her USWNT debut in front of more than 78,000 fans at Wembley Stadium against England. She scored her first senior international goal in the opening match of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup against Colombia. She followed that up with her first US assist three days later against Australia, then scored again in the SheBelieves Cup final against Japan, turning the tournament into a breakout showcase.

Sentnor's impact has only grown since then, highlighted by her first brace in a USWNT uniform during a friendly against Jamaica on June 3, 2025. During the 2026 international friendly against Paraguay, Sentnor scored another brace in a 6-0 victory, with her second goal coming via an assist from ACFC defender Gisele Thompson. With a US Youth National Team resume that includes captaining the U-20s to a Bronze Medal at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and earning the Bronze Ball, Sentnor is cementing herself as a key member of the USWNT for years to come.

She entered the professional game as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft to the Utah Royals, with ACFC teammate Savy King following in the No. 2 overall spot. During her time with the Royals, she started all 21 matches, scoring three goals with four assists. Sentnor joined the Kansas City Current in August 2025, continuing her rise in the NWSL. This season, she has started all 12 league matches, scoring two goals with two assists.

During her standout two seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels, she produced 21 goals and 9 assists in 48 games, while also logging more than 3,000 minutes. Her breakout season came when she led UNC in goals, assists, and points, finishing with 11 goals, 7 assists, and 29 points while earning ACC Midfielder of the Year and third-team All-American honors.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 19, 2026

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