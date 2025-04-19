Angel City FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - Game Highlights 04/18/2025 Unbrandedfull

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Pure main character energy from Gotham FC with goals from Esther González's brace and a Geyse volley.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.