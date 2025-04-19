Angel City FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - Game Highlights 04/18/2025 Unbrandedfull
April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Pure main character energy from Gotham FC with goals from Esther González's brace and a Geyse volley.

