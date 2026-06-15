Angel City FC Names Amy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer

Published on June 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club today announced the appointment of Amy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 27, 2026. Taylor brings three decades of experience across sports, consumer brands, and media. She will oversee all football, business, and organizational operations as the club pursues its next chapter of growth, both on and off the pitch.

She joins from Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA), where, for five years, she served as Chief Executive Officer, leading the publicly traded company through a multi-year transformation and returning it to double-digit growth.

"As a board director and a public company CEO, Amy brings values-aligned leadership, financial rigor, and governance experience that will serve Angel City as our club scales," said club co-owner Willow Bay. "What our team has created in the last five years is extraordinary. Amy has the track record and instincts to build on that momentum to accelerate growth, expand our influence, and continue to redefine what women's sport can achieve. We are thrilled to welcome her."

Taylor's connection to sport runs deep: she competed at a national level in track and field in the 1990s. She began her professional career with the Atlanta Hawks, where she served as Director of Game Operations, and in parallel produced events for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. She then spent more than 20 years at Red Bull, rising to President and Chief Marketing Officer for North America, where she oversaw a $4 billion business and led over 900 team members, garnering a reputation for building high-performing teams and a strong, sustainable culture. She also represented Red Bull's ownership interests in the MLS franchise, the New York Red Bulls, and Red Bull Arena.

"Angel City was built differently, on the belief that you could change the game while growing it, investing in our players, our community, and our product," said Julie Uhrman, ACFC Co-Founder. "As we continue to drive impact on and off the pitch, we found a leader in Amy who is purpose-driven, commercially ambitious, and deeply connected to community. She brings two decades of brand-building and commercial excellence, and I look forward to working with her and supporting her in every way."

"Angel City is writing one of the most innovative and compelling chapters in modern sport. They have built a women's football club that operates with mission at the center," Taylor said, "and I believe they have the right ingredients to become a championship club and a beacon for women's football in Southern California and beyond. Having spent my career building brands and businesses at the intersection of sport, culture, and community impact, this role brings all of that together. I cannot wait to get to work."

Taylor is a recipient of the Women in Sports and Events (WISE) Inspirational Woman of the Year Award, among others, is a periodic public speaker, is a wife and mom, and serves on the Executive Committee and chairs the Strategic Planning Committee for the Board of Directors of The Trevor Project, a nonprofit dedicated to ending suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 15, 2026

Angel City FC Names Amy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer - Angel City FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.