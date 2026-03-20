NWSL Angel City FC

Angel City Fans Lose Their Mind over Maiara Niehues Goal

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video


Goals at home just hit different with that home crowd support.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026


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