Angel City Fans Lose Their Mind over Maiara Niehues Goal

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Goals at home just hit different with that home crowd support.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.