Andy Pages Named TL Player of the Week

It has been a great beginning to the 2023 season for the Tulsa Drillers with big performances from a number of players. One of those players is Andy Pages, and today the outfielder was recognized for his quick start by being named the Texas League Player of the Week.

After the season's first nine games, Pages is in the league's top ten in nearly every offensive category. He is currently hitting .393 with 2 homers and 13 runs driven in.

Not shown in those numbers, is the fact that he has already walked nine times. In addition, 6 of his 11 hits have gone for extra bases. Pages leads the TL with a .561 on base percentage and a 1.311 OPS.

He also leads the Drillers with nine runs scored and two stolen bases and is averaging one run scored per game played.

Pages and the Drillers will begin their second home stand of the season on Tuesday, April 18 when they will open a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge.

