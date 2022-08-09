Andrew Lane Re-Signs with Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have announced that defenseman Andrew Lane has signed with the team for the 2022-23 season.

"Andrew moves the puck extremely well, and was probably our best defenseman in the final week of the regular season and playoffs," said head coach Cory Melkert.

Lane finished the season with a +3 rating in 11 games with the Marksmen and scored his first professional goal. In the playoffs, Lane had three assists including a game-winning assist on Drake Glover's tip-in goal in game one.

Starting his collegiate career by skating three seasons with NCAA D-I Alaska-Anchorage. While transferring to Aurora University (NCAA D-III) his senior season, Lane racked up four goals and 21 assists.

In juniors, Lane registered a career-high 32 points with the Shreveport Mudbugs of the NAHL.

"We're going to count on him to take a big step and play a big role on the blue line this year," continued Melkert.

Lane and the rest of the Marksmen hit home ice for the first time this season on Saturday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m. against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The only way to guarantee your seat is by purchasing a season ticket plan. You can learn more about our season ticket options under the tickets tab at marksmenhockey.com.

