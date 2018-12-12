Andrew Knapp and Phillie Phanatic Added to Phillies Caravan

(Reading, PA) - Current Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp and the Phillie Phanatic will join current Phillies outfielder Dylan Cozens and pitcher Nick Pivetta for the Phillies Caravan on Tuesday, January 22nd at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Dr. Richard Kratz will be crowned the 2019 King of Baseballtown. More special guests from the Phillies are expected to be announced at a later date.

Knapp has been with the Phillies for two seasons, making his major league debut at the age of 25 against the Cincinnati Reds on April 6, 2017 at Citizens Bank Park. He has played in 140 career games for the Phillies, 56 games in 2017 and 84 games last season.

The catcher was drafted by the Phillies in the 2nd round of the 2013 draft out of the University of California, Berkeley. He played in 55 games with the Reading Fightins during the 2015 season. He hit .360 with 21 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

The Phillie Phanatic has been a fixture with the Philadelphia Phillies since his debut on April 25, 1978 at Veterans Stadium. The Phanatic has made multiple visits to Baseballtown over the years and has become a regular attendee at the Phillies Caravan. The Phanatic was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Phillies Caravan, "Not Your Father's Chicken Dinner Banquet...This is a Baseball Celebration!" is an exciting format sure to excite hard-core baseball fans, Phillies fans, families and community-minded citizens of Baseballtown. The 2019 Baseballtown Caravan and Phillies Winter Tour, is presented by Baseballtown Charities.

The program will not only include the crowning of Dr. Richard Kratz as the 2019 King of Baseballtown, but will also include: a family-friendly cocktail party from 5:30 until 7:00 pm, with an opportunity to meet other Baseballtown figures.

Individual tickets are $25. Tickets are $20 when you purchase ten or more tickets. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the program gets underway at 7:00 pm. The event will include 2019 Philadelphia Phillies players, coaches and front office staff members that will speak to the crowd and answer questions about the 2019 Philadelphia Phillies.

The event will also feature an auction featuring sports collectibles and other items, raffles, highlight videos, and more.

Those who wish to attend can call 610-370-BALL to purchase tickets or go online at fightinphils.tix.milbstore.com

