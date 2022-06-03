Andrew King Promoted to Ticket Sales Manager

June 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Andrew King has been promoted to Ticket Sales Manager in the Rail Yard Dawgs front office after excelling as a Senior Account Executive for the past seasons. Andrew will continue to be at the forefront of the ticketing department, while taking on more of a management role with existing and incoming ticketing staff.

"From my first game, to a cancelled season, to the championship series, I feel like I've learned a lot in my time here," Andrew stated, "I'm thrilled to take the next step with the organization."

When asked about Andrew's strengths, Team President Mickey Gray pointed to his customer service and season ticket renewals. "During our dark season, we tasked Andrew with renewing as many season tickets as possible," Mickey said, "Which wasn't easy when we were still in the middle of a pandemic." Mickey also cited that Andrew was an integral part of switching ticketing software in the spring of 2021.

Fans can congratulate Andrew by emailing him at Andrew@railyarddawgs.com!

Full and half season tickets for the 2022-2023 season are on sale now. As a reminder, the Rail Yard Dawgs have moved their front offices back to Berglund Center as of May 23. Andrew King and Will Edwards are located across from the main box office in the coliseum between Gates 1 and 12.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2022

Andrew King Promoted to Ticket Sales Manager - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.