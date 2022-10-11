Andrew Abbott Named Southern League Player of the Month

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts pitcher Andrew Abbott has been named Southern League Player of the Month for September.

This month, Andrew Abbott went 2-0 and did not allow a run in his three starts. He scattered seven hits and three walks over 16.0 innings and struck out 21. He held opponents to a .143 average and threw a rain-shortened shutout on Sept. 6. Abbott, 23, was selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.

In 2022, the southpaw started 20 games in Double-A and finished the year 7-7 with an ERA of 4.75 and 119 strikeouts. Abbott's 119 strikeouts were second on the team, only trailing Connor Curlis, and sixth in the league.

