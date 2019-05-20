Andretty Cordero Named Texas League Player of the Week
May 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders infielder Andretty Cordero was named Texas League Player of the Week for the span of May 13-19, the league announced Monday.
Cordero hit .500 (12-for-24) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored across six games played. At one point, he recorded hits in seven consecutive at-bats. During the four-game weekend series against Amarillo, Cordero was 10-for-15 with two homers and three RBIs, boosting his average from .264 to .307 by the end of the set.
This marks Cordero's first-career weekly honor and the first time a Riders player has been recognized with a Texas League weekly award this season.
The RoughRiders begin a three-game series against Midland tonight at 7:05. Tickets are still available here. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.
