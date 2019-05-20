Andretty Cordero Named Texas League Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders infielder Andretty Cordero was named Texas League Player of the Week for the span of May 13-19, the league announced Monday.

Cordero hit .500 (12-for-24) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored across six games played. At one point, he recorded hits in seven consecutive at-bats. During the four-game weekend series against Amarillo, Cordero was 10-for-15 with two homers and three RBIs, boosting his average from .264 to .307 by the end of the set.

This marks Cordero's first-career weekly honor and the first time a Riders player has been recognized with a Texas League weekly award this season.

The RoughRiders begin a three-game series against Midland tonight at 7:05.

