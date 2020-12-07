Andre Magaro Added to Growlers Broadcast Team

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers welcome Andre Magaro, to join Ian Unsworth behind the mic this upcoming season as a team broadcaster. Andre is currently a junior at Penn State University, majoring in Broadcast Journalism through the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, with a double minor in Sociology and Sports Studies. Andre is a sports director and play-by-play broadcaster for the campus radio station, CommRadio, covering a variety of sports at Penn State. In addition, he is a digital content intern for Penn State Athletics. Andre grew up in Enola, Pennsylvania, just outside of Harrisburg. He has had the passion to become a play-by-play broadcaster for as long as he can remember. Andre also played baseball throughout his time at East Pennsboro Area High School, before graduating in 2018. He is both grateful and eager to join the Growlers' broadcast team this summer and aims to help the organization become the best it can be.

