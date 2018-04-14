Anderson Stellar in Extra-Inning Loss

JUPITER, Fla. - Ian Anderson picked up where Joey Wentz left off on Saturday night, but the Florida Fire Frogs fell, 6-5, in 10 innings to the Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The loss hands the Fire Frogs their third loss in three attempts in extra frames in 2018, and their third series third series defeat in three chances.

Anderson held Palm Beach (7-3) to just one hit through his five innings of work. Jose Godoy ended the 19-year-old's no-hit bid with a single through the right side with two outs in the fifth.

The right-hander did issue three walks in his second start of the season, but also managed to pick up five strikeouts en route to his first win of the year.

Florida's starters have allowed two hits over 10 innings to start the series against Palm Beach, with four walks and 11 strikeouts.

Omar Obregon set the tone early with a leadoff home run, as the third baseman deposited the second pitch of the game from Austin Warner over the wall in left for the instant offense for Florida (2-8). The run was just the second tally the Fire Frogs have put up in the opening frame through 10 games in 2018.

The native of Nicaragua became the third player in Fire Frogs history to lead off a game with a long ball, joining Ray Patrick Didder and Anfernee Seymour, who both accomplished the feat in 2017.

The Fire Frogs jumped out to a four-run advantage with a four-spot in the second. Didder (1x5, R) singled to center to start things off, and after Lucas Herbert (2x5, 2B) flew out to right, Marcus Mooney (2x5, R) moved the runner up to second with a single into right.

Obregon added an insurance run with an RBI single into right, plating Didder for the 2-0 lead. Cristian Pache (2x5, R, RBI) poked a single into right to score Mooney, Brett Cumberland (3x4, 2 2B, RBI) brought home Obregon with a single to left, and Jared James' (1x5, RBI, 2 SB) fielder's choice scored Pache to give the visitors a 5-0 lead.

Bladimir Matos took over on the mound to start the sixth, but only retired two batters while allowing four runs to make it a 5-4 score.

Evan Mendoza singled with one out against the right-hander, and moved up to second on an errant pickoff throw from Matos. A walk to Johan Mieses put two on for Stefan Trosclair, who doubled to center to cut the Fire Frogs lead down to three.

Matos struck out J.B. Woodman for the second out, but surrendered a two-run home run to Andy Young to make it a one-run game.

Chad Sobotka came in from the bullpen and retired Shane Billings on a grounder to second to end the inning. The Sarasota, Fla. native retired all seven men he faced, including striking out the side in the eighth.

Luis Salazar summoned Sean McLaughlin from the bullpen to work the ninth, and the product of Georgia set down the first two batters he faced before running into trouble.

Billings kept the inning alive with an infield single, and made it to third on an errant pickoff attempt, leading to Godoy's RBI single to right to knot the game at five and force extra innings.

Kramer Robertson scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs to Mieses to end the game with a walk-off for a second consecutive night.

Florida will look to salvage the three-game series on Sunday afternoon against Palm Beach at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. RHP Bryse Wilson (0-0, 0.00) takes the mound in the finale for the visitors against LHP Ian Oxnevad (1-0, 1.80) for the Cardinals. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

Florida returns to Osceola County Stadium for a seven-game homestand beginning Tuesday, April 17 against the St. Lucie Mets and Lakeland Flying Tigers. The seven games feature Los Coquis Night on April 19, and Superhero Night on April 21.

