Anderson Rosa: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 13
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 4, 2026
- Forward Madison FC Sign Defender Joe Hildal on Academy Contract for 2026 Season - Forward Madison FC
- Matt Bolduc's Tenure at Paradise Comes to an End - Sarasota Paradise
- 2 Surging USL League One Clubs, Fort Wayne Football Club and Union Omaha, Set to Square off in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Fort Wayne FC
- Late Heroics Lift Corpus Christi FC to First USL League One Victory - Corpus Christi FC
- Hearts Come up Short in First Trip to Corpus Christi - Portland Hearts of Pine
- FC Naples Falls to Charlotte Independence 5-1 in Difficult Home Loss - FC Naples
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Other Recent Sarasota Paradise Stories
- Matt Bolduc's Tenure at Paradise Comes to an End
- World Cup Watch Party at the Bay
- Paradise Sparks Comeback, Making It Two Wins in Two Games
- Paradise Look to Make It Two Wins in a Row After Historic Away Win
- Paradise Record First USL League One Away Win in Club History vs AC Boise