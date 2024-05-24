Anderson Finds the Net in Game Four Loss

May 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 2-1 in overtime on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

What Happened:

Matt Anderson found the net for the Walleye in the overtime loss. The defeat drops the Walleye to a 3-1 series disadvantage in the Western Conference Finals.

John Lethemon split the iron for the Walleye. Jacob Graves and Riley McCourt skated the blue line while Brandon Hawkins, Brady Gilmour and Alexandre Doucet led the Toledo attack.

Jack LaFontaine covered the crease for the host Mavericks. Ryan Jones and Nate Knoepke manned the defense while Patrick Curry, Nolan Walker and Cade Borchardt filled out the Kansa City front.

A pair of back-and-forth periods between the Walleye and the Mavericks sent the two teams into the third period with a scoreless tie and Toledo outshooting Kansas City 22-17 after 40 minutes.

The Walleye lit the lamp first at 13:06 when Matt Anderson finally broke the deadlock with a score. Hawkins and Doucet added assists to the score.

The Mavericks struck right back at 14:30 when Jake Jaremko tied the game at 1-1. David Cotton and Cole Coskey assisted the equalizer.

That sent the intense matchup into overtime with the Walleye and the Mavericks tied at 1-1. Toledo was outshot 9-7 in the period but outshot Kansas City 29-26 in regulation.

Despite outshooting the Mavericks 8-1 in overtime, the Walleye dropped the contest in extra time after Coskey lit the lamp to win it for Kansas City. Jaremko and Cotton assisted the game-winner.

The 2-1 overtime loss saw Toledo outshoot Kansas City 37-27 overall. The Walleye fall to a 3-1 series disadvantage in the Western Conference Finals.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Cole Coskey (1G, 1A; GWG/OT) - KC

Jack LaFontaine (W, 36/37 SV)

Jake Jaremko (1G, 1A) - KC

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will now stare down a win-or-go-home game five against the Kansas City Mavericks tomorrow, Saturday, May 25, 2025, at Cable Dahmer Arena with puck drop coming at 8:05 pm ET.

Monday, May 20th

Fightin' Fish rally back to take Game Three.

