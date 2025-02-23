Anders Dreyer Scores San Diego FC's First-Ever Goal AND Brace

February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC YouTube Video







Anders Dreyer scored expansion side San Diego FC's first-ever goal - and followed it up with another to secure the brace.

