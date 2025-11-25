Anders Dreyer POSTGAME as San Diego Advance to Conference Finals!: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
Published on November 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 25, 2025
- Columbus Crew and ScottsMiracle-Gro Expand Long-Standing Partnership, Highlighted by Stadium Naming Rights - Columbus Crew SC
- MLS Announces Game Times for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals - MLS
- San Diego FC to Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Falls to San Diego FC in Western Conference Semifinals - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC to Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final
- Mexican American Singer Xavi to Perform at San Diego FC's Western Conference Semifinal on Monday, November 24
- San Diego FC Hosts Minnesota United FC in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal
- San Diego FC Promotes Jennifer Bower to Chief Revenue Officer
- San Diego FC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule